Indiana News

Man charged with murder of 11-month-old Plymouth girl

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A 37-year-old man is being charged with the murder of an 11-month-old Plymouth girl whose body was found in a wooded area in Starke County on Aug. 18.

The charge was filed against Justin Miller, of Knox, in the Starke County Circuit Court on Monday. The prosecutor filed a request to have Miller tried as a habitual criminal, according to online court records.

According to the affidavit, Mercedes Lain’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, left her with Miller so they could get a “break.” They have been charged with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy conducted in Fort Wayne determined Lain died of blunt force injuries to the head.

Online court records do not list any scheduled court appearances for Miller.