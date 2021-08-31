Indiana News

Man charged with murder of 11-month-old Plymouth girl

by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A 37-year-old man is being charged with the murder of an 11-month-old Plymouth girl whose body was found in a wooded area in Starke County on Aug. 18.

The charge was filed against Justin Miller, of Knox, in the Starke County Circuit Court on Monday. The prosecutor filed a request to have Miller tried as a habitual criminal, according to online court records.

According to the affidavit, Mercedes Lain’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, left her with Miller so they could get a “break.” They have been charged with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy conducted in Fort Wayne determined Lain died of blunt force injuries to the head.

Online court records do not list any scheduled court appearances for Miller.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police: Son says father shot him in downtown Lebanon

Crime Watch 8 /

Woman killed, 14-year-old boy injured while driving on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

IPS superintendent announces added COVID-19 protocols

Local /

Witnesses: 2 students in fight stabbed while exiting IPS bus

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image