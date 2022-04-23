Indiana News

Man convicted of neglect in South Bend boy’s shooting death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been convicted of child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by a 4-year-old sibling.

A St. Joseph County jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against 24-year-old Avion Sexton on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and several drug dealing and possession charges.

Sexton was arrested following the June 2020 death of 1-year-old Javion Sexton, who prosecutors said was killed by the older sibling who was playing with a gun unsupervised at a South Bend home.

Avion Sexton faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge. His sentencing is set for next month.