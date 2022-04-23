Indiana News

Man convicted of neglect in South Bend boy’s shooting death

A judge's gavel on a white background. (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been convicted of child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by a 4-year-old sibling.

A St. Joseph County jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against 24-year-old Avion Sexton on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and several drug dealing and possession charges.

Sexton was arrested following the June 2020 death of 1-year-old Javion Sexton, who prosecutors said was killed by the older sibling who was playing with a gun unsupervised at a South Bend home.

Avion Sexton faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge. His sentencing is set for next month.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ painting up for auction at Christie’s in May

National /

‘Golden Girls’ shows little age at inaugural fan convention

National /

‘Pet Pals TV’: Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary

Local /

Game wardens find almost 400 illegal shark fins in Texas seafood restaurant

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.