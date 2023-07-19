Man critically injured after semitruck crashes into mower on I-69 near Auburn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man mowing grass along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County was badly hurt when a semitruck crashed into his lawn tractor, state police say.

The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Tuesday on the interstate three miles north of Auburn, according to Indiana State Police.

The man on the mower suffered critical injuries. Medics treated him at the scene before transporting him to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

State police say the man was doing contract work for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The truck driver, whose name was not shared by police was taken to a DeKalb County hospital for evaluation and a blood draw that’s required after crashes causing serious injury or death.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Once the investigation is complete, state police will submit a report to the DeKalb County Prosecutor. The prosecutor will review the case to determine if criminal charges are necessary.

The crash shut down traffic on northbound I-69 for nearly four hours. The interstate reopened Tuesday evening.