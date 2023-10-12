Man critically injured in shooting at Columbus residence

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting outside a Columbus residence that left a man in critical condition.

Columbus Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Pinebrooke Court regarding a robbery and reports of shots fired, according to a news release Thursday.

Police arrived and located a man unresponsive in a yard near the home with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, and later was flown by medical helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the scene found the firearm that was believed to have been used in the shooting. A suspect who police believe fired the weapon was detained and later interviewed by detectives. The suspect was later released from police custody.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.