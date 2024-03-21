Man dead after fatal shooting near Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting near a Fort Wayne Walmart on Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 11:40 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in a Walmart parking lot near the 7500 block of Southtown Xing. Investigators believe that the victim, an adult male, was in a parked vehicle when the suspect exited another vehicle, got into the victim’s vehicle, and shot the victim. The suspect got back into their vehicle and fled the area. The victim was given aid at the scene until medical services arrived and transported him to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Shortly after arriving to the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrived to the scene to investigate. Detectives are combing through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene officers will process the scene for evidence. This incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.