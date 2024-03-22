Man dead after shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart on Thursday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

At 7:25 p.m. Thursday, the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a 911 call of a shooting with injuries in the 2400 block of Morton Avenue. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department and first responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after. After arriving to the scene, officers found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Elkhart police, no arrests have been made. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the community. Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.