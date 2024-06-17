Man dead, another injured after shooting at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting at a Fort Wayne residence early Sunday morning, according to a news release by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne officers were dispatched to a residence in the 6000 block of Melan Cove on a report of a shooting. After arriving to the residence, officers located two adult males with gunshot wound injuries, along with multiple other occupants. Both victims were rendered aid and transported to local hospitals.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical staff. The other victim was reportedly in fair condition.

The other occupants of the residence are being interviewed, and limited suspect information has been obtained at this time. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the deceased victim. According to investigators, many of the witnesses were impaired, and it is believed the shooting occurred inside the residence. Potential surveillance video in the area will be sought and reviewed. Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or use the P3 Tips app.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.