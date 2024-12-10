Crash on southern Indiana interstate kills man who pulled over to pee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who’d pulled off the side of the highway in Evansville to urinate died after he was hit by a car then run over by other vehicles didn’t see him in the road.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the accident happened very early Saturday morning.

Officers believe Dennis Copeland, 32, of Appling, Georgia, parked his pickup truck on the side of Interstate 69 southbound near the Lloyd Expressway exit. Copeland opened the driver’s side door to pee on the shoulder. He then crossed the road and was hit by a car.

One of the drivers stopped after hitting Copeland, but two other cars accidentally drove over him not knowing he was there.

Police later arrived and found all four vehicles, including Copeland’s still-running truck, parked on the shoulder.

Copeland, who was lying in the roadway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit Copeland was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard in Indiana when there is a fatal accident.