Man dies after colliding head-on into tree in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN (WISH) — Police say a man died after his vehicle went off the road, hitting a tree head-on Sunday afternoon in Fort Wayne.

At 3:37 p.m., Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Anthony Blvd and Tilden Ave in reference to a single-vehicle accident with injuries. That is in a residential neighborhood.

According to a release, a man was driving in the 1300 block of N. Anthony Blvd. when he went off the road, striking a pole. The vehicle continued traveling and struck a tree head-on.

Medics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Speed and alcohol are not expected to be the cause of the crash.

The identify of the man has not been released at this time.