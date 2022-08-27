Indiana News

Man dies after driving into tree at Fort Wayne school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after striking a tree on the property of a middle school, the Fort Wayne Police Department says.

The man was not identified in a news release from police.

Investigators think the man was driving south on Randallia Drive when his tan Hyundai at 5:54 p.m. Saturday crossed into the 2100 block of Lake Avenue and struck the tree at Lakeside Middle School.

Paramedics gave the man care at the scene, and he died a short time later at a local hospital, police say.