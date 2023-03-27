Man dies after fall from capsized watercraft in southern Indiana

PATRIOT, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old has died from injuries he received when he fell from a personal watercraft that capsized while another person tried to board it, conservation officers say.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers were called to a report of a possible drowning shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Goose Creek near the Patriot Boat Ramp. That’s near the Ohio River in the Switzerland County town of Patriot, about a one-hour drive southeast of Cincinnati.

Nathaniel Robert Joseph Lee Willman, of Patriot, died from his injuries, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday afternoon in a news release. A preliminary finding from the Hamilton County, Ohio, coroner was that Willman had drowned.

A diver with Jeff-Craig Fire & Rescue, a volunteer fire department based in Vevay, recovered Willman in about 7 feet of water about an hour after the incident was reported to authorities.