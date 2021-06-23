Indiana News

Man dies after found shot in yard of southeastern Indiana home

DUPONT, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after he was found shot early Tuesday morning in the yard of a rural home in southeastern Indiana, state police said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 4 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired in a home in the 8000 block of North John Deere Road. That’s about a mile south of the town of Dupont near the Mascatatuck River.

The man has been identified, but his identity is not being released until his family is notified, Indiana State Police said in a news release Tuesday night.

An initial investigation by state police showed a fight led to shots being fired.

No arrests have been made.

The release said, “Detectives believe the incident was not random and do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was urged to call the Indiana State Police Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.

Dupont is a town of about 300 people located about 60 miles southwest of Cincinnati.