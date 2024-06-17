Man dies after shooting at Fort Wayne residence on northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting at a residence on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, authorities say.

According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 6000 block of Melan Cove just before 5 a.m. Officers arrived at the home and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, along with multiple other people who were “impaired.”

Both were taken to a local hospital, where 32-year-old Ryan Harding died from a gunshot wound to his torso, the coroner’s office said on Monday.

The coroner ruled Harding’s death a homicide, making it the 18th homicide for Allen County in 2024.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the residence. Information on what led to the shooting or the condition of the second person shot has not been released.

Potential surveillance video in the area will be sought and reviewed, according to a release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the FWPD at 260-427-1201.