Man dies after shooting on Kinnaird Avenue in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Monday night after a shooting several blocks south of downtown Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Kinnaird Avenue. That’s in an area with homes, a gas station, a used-car dealership, and Lutheran Park.

Police think two males ran from the area after the gunfire, while another male was seen in an alley.Off

Investigators on Monday night were searching the area for clues and talking to people in the area for information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department or the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers using the P3Tips app.