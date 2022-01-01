Indiana News

Man dies after shootout with Fort Wayne police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead following a shootout with police Saturday morning in Fort Wayne.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance with shots fired at a residence in the 10000 block of Hickory Tree Road.

Upon arrival, officers were fired upon by the male suspect. Officers returned fire, and the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Crisis Response Team negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect, who refused to cooperate.

Authorities eventually entered the home and found the suspect — an adult male — suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead.

According to FWPD, it’s unclear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or a result of officers returning fire.

No officers were injured, police said, and all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.