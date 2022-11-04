Indiana News

Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUV crash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 62-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge was a 51-year-old man who was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old man later died.

Police say alcohol is not suspected to play a role in the crash.

Neither of the men were identified.