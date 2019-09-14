Man dies during encounter with Evansville police officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a man died during a physical fight with EPD officers on Friday night.

An EPD news release states the officers were called to the 4300 block of Division Street at 7:45 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man who was in a restricted area.

The release says officers attempted to detain the man, but he refused to cooperate.

EPD said the man punched one officer in the nose, knocking him to the ground. A second officer tased the man.

Officers say the taser had a temporary effect, but the man was able to overcome the effects and began running from police.

EPD said the man tripped and fell while running and officers were able to catch up to him. During a second altercation, he continued to resist. He was eventually handcuffed.

Police said officers turned the man onto his side and saw he was not responsive, but he was breathing and had a pulse. A third officer, who was previously an EMT, began monitoring the man.

The news release states that prior to an ambulance arriving, the man stopped breathing.

EPD said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died shortly after arriving.

The man has been tentatively identified, but police are not releasing his information at this time.

In accordance with EPD policy, the officers will be placed on a three-day administrative leave.

The police investigation into the man’s death will coincide with an internal investigation.

EPD said additional details will be released as they are confirmed and become available.