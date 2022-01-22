Indiana News

Man dies in accident on freighter along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline

Richard Gray. (Photo Provided/Great Lakes Maritime Academy)
by: Associated Press
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who was a freighter shipmate has died in an accident aboard a 1,000-foot freighter along northwest Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline.

WWTV-TV reports that 35-year-old Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy freighter, along the Gary, Indiana, lakeshore.

Details of the accident weren’t available, but the website boatnerd.com reports that Gray was the second mate of the American Steamship Co. freighter, which was anchored offshore Gary and getting ready to come in and unload at the time of Gray’s “tragic accident.”

Gray was a graduate of Great Lakes Maritime Academy. He was married and had three children.

