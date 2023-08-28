Man dies in crash northeast of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 41-year-old man died in a crash early Friday morning near Fort Wayne, the Allen County coroner said Monday.

Jeremiah Andrew Helgesen, of Fort Wayne, died in a crash about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 10300 block of Wayne Trace. That’s in a rural area southeast of Fort Wayne about a mile southeast of the I-469 overpass for Wayne Trace.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries in an accident, the coroner says.

Allen County Police Department is investigating the crash, the coroner says. No other details were immediately available.