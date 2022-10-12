Indiana News

Man dies in custody of Greensburg police

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Wednesday it is conducting an investigation of a man who died Monday after being taken into custody by Greensburg police officers.

According to state police, officers with the Greensburg Police Department received reports that a man was chasing another man with a garden tool. Officers were sent to a residence in the 300 block of West 11th Street Monday night just after 9.

When an officer arrived, they spoke to 30-year-old Andrew Hill. Hill was no longer carrying a garden tool and attempted to hit the officer. The officer took Hill to the ground and he was arrested.

Shortly after being arrested, officers noticed Hill was unresponsive. The officers performed lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was done Tuesday in Hamilton County, Ohio, and the results were pending Wednesday.