Man dies in Fort Wayne police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Friday morning after he was shot by police officers in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded just before 2 a.m. to a burglary in progress at a home in the 1500 block of Wells Avenue. That’s a residential area just north of the St. Mary’s River and west of U.S. 27.

“Officers arrived and made entry into the home. Once inside the home, the officer encountered an adult male. Shots were fired with the adult male being struck; the officer was unharmed,” Fort Wayne police said in a release.

The man was given aid until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police did not share any additional details about what led to the shooting and did not provide the victim’s name or age.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, as is departmental procedure.

The Fort Wayne PD homicide unit, Indiana State Police, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office will be involved in the internal and criminal investigations.