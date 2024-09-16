Man dies in shootout with Fort Wayne police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police officers and a domestic violence suspect had a shootout Monday afternoon south of downtown, killing him.

Police have not yet shared the man’s identity.

No other injuries were reported in a news release that police shared.

The police shooting happened in an alley in the 400 block of East Leith Street. That’s off northbound U.S. 27 south of East Pontiac Street, a residential and commercial area south of the downtown area.

Police were first called just after 1:35 p.m. Monday to the 5900 block of Hessen Cassel Road. That’s in a commercial and residential area south of East Paulding Road on the city’s southeast side.

A caller had told dispatchers that a man had hit his wife and pulled a gun on her.

Officers on the way to the scene at Hessen Cassel Road located the suspected vehicle, which, police say, intentionally crashed into a police car, then fled. Officers continued following the car to the alley, where a shootout happened with the suspect. Gunfire damaged a police car.

The suspect died at the scene.

Police found the suspect’s gun inside the vehicle he’d been in.

The officers involved in the shooting will be put on administrative leave, the department says.