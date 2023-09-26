Man, dog found dead after Winchester building fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winchester Police Department and Winchester Fire found a man and a dog dead in a residence fire.

On Monday, Winchester Police and Fire responded to a house fire around the 300 block of West Washington Street. According to a news release on Facebook, they arrived at the scene at 4:48 a.m. and began to evacuate residents of the quadraplex.

Firefighters contained the fire to its origin and extinguish it. They then found the bodies of the man and the dog inside. The man was identified as 58-year-old Todd Berryhill.

Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has reported 62 fire deaths in 2023. In 2022 the department counted 71 fire deaths.