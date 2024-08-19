Man driving on suspended license leads Fort Wayne police on chase to Ohio

A man driving on a suspended license led Fort Wayne police on a chase into Ohio after they caught him parked on private property. (WISH File Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man driving on a suspended license found himself behind bars on Sunday after he led Fort Wayne police on a chase that ended in a field in Ohio.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on private property around 7 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they met with Gage Maples, 24, who’d been sleeping in the suspicious vehicle. Officers were checking Maples for warrants when Maples suddenly jumped back into his car and drove off.

The chase continued to Jefferson Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue where police used stop sticks on Maples’ car. The stop sticks flattened three of the four tires, but Maples continued driving on the rims.

Officers followed Maples through downtown Fort Wayne, out of the city into New Haven, and further out into Allen County. They say the chase got up to 80 mph in some areas.

The pursuit finally ended after they entered Ohio, and Maples lost control of his vehicle and went off into a field.

His car came to a stop, and officers took Maples into custody. Police later learned Maples was driving on a suspended license out of Ohio.

Maples faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement.