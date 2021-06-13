Indiana News

Man drowns while swimming at northeastern Indiana campground

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/IDNR, File)

GARRETT, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old man drowned Sunday at a northeastern Indiana campground, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The man, whose family has not yet been notified of his death, drowned at Indian Springs Campground, according to a news release from Natural Resources conservation officers. The facility is about 6 miles north of Fort Wayne.

Shortly before 1:25 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the DeKalb County campground for a man who went under the water after struggling while swimming.

A scuba team from Stueben County found the man shortly after 3:05 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Natural Resources conservation officers.