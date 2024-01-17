Search
Man faces criminal recklessness charge after pointing gun in neighborhood

Edward D. Meek (Provided Photo/Madison, Indiana, Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — In Jefferson County, a 24-year-old Madison man has been arrested for a road-rage incident over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported Tuesday.

Investigators say Edward D. Meek on Sunday pointed a gun at several people at a hilltop neighborhood.

No one was reported injured, and Meek on Tuesday was in the Jefferson County jail.

The prosecutor filed charges Tuesday that included a felony county of criminal recklessness and three felony counts of pointing a firearm, according to online court records.

Meek is scheduled for an initial hearing Friday in Jefferson Superior Court.

