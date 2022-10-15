Indiana News

Man faces murder, attempted murder charges in Fort Wayne stabbings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been charged for murder and attempted murder after stabbing a woman and attempting to stab a man early Friday morning in Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Police Department says.

At 2:35 a.m. Friday, police went a report of a person stabbed in the 7900 block of Decatur Road, also known as U.S. 27. That’s on the city’s southern border about a mile north of I-469.

Police found Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne, suffering from stab wounds. She later died at the scene.

Police also found a second person who’d been stabbed. That person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A news release from Fort Wayne police did not provided any additional information on the second person stabbed.

Floyd Bates, 58, later was arrested on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder. He was being held Friday at the Allen County jail.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined Surry’s cause of death to be stab wounds to the neck and torso.

It’s the 21st homicide in Allen County in 2022.