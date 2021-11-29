Indiana News

Man fatally shot by deputy after vehicle pursuit in northern Indiana

CULVER, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Marshall County Sunday.

Just after 2 p.m., an officer with the Culver Police Department attempted to stop a white Chevrolet passenger car at State Road 17. The driver, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The driver of the Chevrolet eventually came to a stop in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive in Culver.

A Marshall County deputy stopped his vehicle in front of the Chevrolet. The deputy exited his vehicle, and the driver of the Chevrolet drove forward, pinning the deputy between the two cars.

The deputy fired several rounds at the Chevrolet, striking the driver.

After being struck, the driver of the Chevrolet drove several hundred feet and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

Indiana State Police said that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.