Man found dead after house explosion in Dubois County

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found dead after large house explosion happened Monday night in DuBois County, authorities and his family say.

The Springs Valley Fire Department on Tuesday says it and the Orange County Rural District 1 Fire Department responded about 6:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a loud explosion and fire in the 2200 block of North Hillham Road near the unincorporated community of Hillham.

The explosion happened near the county line for Dubois and Orange counties, about a mile west of French Lick.

A Springs Valley Fire Department news release issued Tuesday said, in part, “Department of Homeland Security confirmed a body was found and has been removed from the scene. Family members that spoke with news outlets state the person killed is David Baker.”

The release also said, “It is reported a propane tank exploded. It is unknown what caused it to explode and is still under investigation.”

A social media post from the Indiana State Police’s Jasper post on Monday night said the DuBois County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating. News 8 has reached out by email to Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter for more information.

The state police social media post from the state police initially showed photos of flames rising from the flattened home site, and debris strewn on the ground and in nearby trees. The photos were later removed from the social media post.

“Lost River Township Fire advised some houses half a mile away were damaged and the explosion could be heard ten miles away!” said the social media post from state police.

The southern Indiana area is about a 2-hour, 30-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

(Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)