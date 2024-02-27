Man found dead in Fort Wayne home; criminal activity suspected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Evidence pointed to criminal activity after a man was found dead Monday afternoon in a home northeast of downtown Fort Wayne, police say.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office was expected to identify the man and provide the cause and manner of death once an autopsy is performed and his next of kin are notified, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to “an unknown problem” in the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue. That’s in a commercial and residential off East State Boulevard west of State Road 930/North Coliseum Boulevard.

Homicide detectives were assigned to the crime scene.

Investigators believe the death was an isolated incident, said a news release from Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the department’s public information officer.