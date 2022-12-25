Indiana News

Man found dead inside of home from fire caused by heating devices

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old man was found dead with evidence showing a fire had occurred from the use of heating devices.

According to a press release, at 2:41 p.m. Saturday deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of East County Road 600 North for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred.

An individual checking on Claude Faust, 81, from Forest, Indiana found the fire damage and contacted the Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Officers found Faust inside of the home, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices, police said.

This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.

No foul play is suspected and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.