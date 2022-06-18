Indiana News

Man found dead outside Mishawaka apartments, police search for suspects

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot and found deceased in Mishawaka on Friday.

The 18 year-old man was found lying outside of Pin Oak Apartments. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday June 20, police say.

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department say they’re continuing to follow up with leads and interviewing witnesses as they search for suspects.

Investigators have not released the name of the deceased man.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau at (574) 258-1684.