Man found dead, woman arrested for murder in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WIBC) — A man was found dead in a New Albany home and a woman has been charged with murder.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Jeffersonville police officers responded to the parking lot of a Meijer off Allison Lane in Jeffersonville because they were told that a woman was possibly acting suicidal. After they spoke to the woman, they decided a welfare check needed to be done at a home on East 11th Street in downtown New Albany.

When officers got to that home, they say they found 68-year-old Gary D. Reid dead on the floor of his home with “an apparent head injury.”

“We don’t speak towards motives. We don’t have all the information, you know, maybe at this point to say exactly how and why. That’s what our investigators will keep doing. But obviously a tragic situation. Something we don’t like to see and work, obviously. But you know, our investigators will continue until they find all the answers,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Cary Huls.

Huls says the woman the Jeffersonville Police initially spoke to 26-year-old Tirzah Catherine Linson, of Clarksville, was taken to Norton Clark Hospital to be evaluated.

Police believe they obtained enough information to arrest Linson for murder. After she was evaluated at the hospital, she was taken to the Floyd County Jail.