Indiana News

Man gets 4 years in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Columbus girl

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was convicted in September in the hit-and-run death of Columbus East High School Student, Lilly Streeval. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian also was sentenced Thursday to two years on probation for the death of Columbus East High School student Lilly Streeval on Aug. 30, 2021.

The 26-year-old Columbus man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing a school bus while the arm signal is extended causing death. He was found guilty in September.

Investigators said Subramanian struck Streeval in Columbus as she attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach her bus.