Indiana News

Man gets 50-year prison sentence for Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to torching several barns last year in a northern Indiana county has been sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by decades on probation.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced 42-year-old Joseph Hershberger to 96 years Monday, but suspended nearly half of that sentence and ordered Hershberger to serve 46 years on probation following his release. He must also pay $80,000 in fines.

Hershberger pleaded guilty in October to eight counts of arson while admitting that he set fire to eight barns in Elkhart County.

Hershberger’s girlfriend, Sherry Thomas, was also charged last year in Elkhart County with eight counts of arson in the barn fires.