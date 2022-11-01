Indiana News

Man gets 95 years in stabbing death of NE Indiana woman, 82

(WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an 82-year-old woman after breaking into her northeastern Indiana home has been sentenced to 95 years in prison. A Steuben County judge sentenced 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown after he pleaded guilty to murder and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon in Wilma Ball’s killing. Prosecutors said Hoover broke into Ball’s home near Lake James in Steuben County in June 2021 and killed her. The Herald Republican reports Hoover was sentenced last week to 65 years for his murder conviction and 30 years for his burglary conviction.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tom Brady opens up about his divorce from Gisele

Entertainment /

Brooklyn Nets fire Steve Nash

Sports /

Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks

International /

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, world’s most powerful rocket, launches after three-year hiatus

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.