Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods

Anthony J. Lopez (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Department)
by: Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area.

The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.

Lopez faces up to 91 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Kintzel was facing an upcoming trial for cocaine possession when his body was discovered April 14.

Lopez’ attorney said he will appeal the verdicts.

