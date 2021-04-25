Indiana News

Man arrested after ‘improvised explosive’ found outside Terre Haute Police Department

Terre Haute Police Department on April 24, 2021, released surveillance images of a suspect in a fire that involved an "improvised explosive" outside the city's police department. (Photo Provided/Sgt. Ryan Adamson/Twitter)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday night after an “improvised explosive” was found outside a set of doors to the Terre Haute Police Department.

Curtis Hogan was arrested and preliminarily charges with possession of a destructive device and attempted arson. No additional information about Hogan was immediately released by police.

Police were made aware about 12:40 a.m. Saturday of a fire on the west side of the Terre Haute Police Department, 1211 Wabash Ave. That’s a few blocks east of the Indiana State University campus.

Once the fire was out, authorities found the device was a gas container converted into an explosive with “an accelerant and projectiles,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

No one was injured, but law enforcement authorities across the area were notified. The department consulted with the FBI in its investigation.

Footage from a surveillance camera of a man was released Saturday evening, and Hogan was taken into custody a couple of hours later, said Sgt. Ryan Adamson in a Twitter post.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Brad Rumsey at (812) 538-3766.