Man in Evansville road rage shooting at shopping center charged with attempted murder

The Shoe Carnival Towne Centre, located at the 700 block of North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Vanderburgh County prosecutors have formally charged the man behind a road rage shooting at an Evansville shopping complex on Sept. 7 with attempted murder.

The charges, along with an arrest warrant, were filed Monday for 29-year-old Anthony Stone. He is also being charged with battery with a deadly weapon and several counts of criminal recklessness.

Evansville Police Department says that around 6:25 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the 700 block of North Green River Road on a report of shots fired. That area houses a shopping center including a Shoe Carnival, a Buffalo Wild Wings, and more.

When they arrived, witnesses told investigators that a vehicle stopped on a service road leading out of the complex to turn onto Green River Road when Stone ran up to the vehicle and fired shots at it. The car was hit several times and someone was shot.

The car then pulled into a Longhorn Steakhouse parking lot to wait for officers. Police located the car, and helped two of the passengers inside. The driver had been shot several times in his back, knee, and arm. The passenger in the car was not seriously injured.

Police believe the driver will survive his injuries.

Detectives later learned that the shooting was the result of road rage.

The vehicle, occupied by five people, including a juvenile, was leaving the shopping center. The driver stopped at a stop sign and waited to turn onto Green River Road.

When it was his turn, a dark-colored SUV driven by Stone ran a stop sign and cut him off. The driver honked his horn and yelled at the SUV.

Stone then pulled into the parking lot for a nearby Boot Barn, got out of his car, and went to the other vehicle. He and the driver exchanged words through the driver’s side window, then Stone started firing at the car with a handgun.

Stone ran back to his SUV and fled the scene. Investigators say it looked like there was at least one other person in the SUV.

Anyone with information on Stone’s whereabouts is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979.