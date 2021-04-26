Indiana News

Man in Silver Alert found dead in crashed vehicle; 3 suspects sought

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man sought in a statewide Silver Alert was found dead early Sunday morning inside a vehicle that crashed in Fort Wayne.

Shane Van Nguyen, 55, had last been seen about 3 p.m. Friday exiting the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, according to the missing person alert from Fort Wayne Police Department. The vehicle in which Nguyen was found had been involved in a police pursuit about 5 a.m. Sunday that ended in a crash at Lake Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard. That’s northeast of downtown Fort Wayne next to Lakeside Park.

A coroner’s report said Nguyen died of blunt-force injuries to his head.

On Monday, Fort Wayne police said in a news release that it’s seeking three suspects. One of the suspects, Cody Clements, 20, turned himself in to police on Monday. The other two suspects are: Matthew J. Cramer II, 21; and Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton, 20. Police said the suspects should be considered “very dangerous.”

Nguyen is the 12th homicide in Allen County for 2021.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.