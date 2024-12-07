Man injured after road rage shooting on I-65 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was injured Friday in a road rage shooting on I-65 in Clark County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a maroon Ford Bronco sideswiped each other while traveling northbound on Interstate 65 near the 16-mile marker. That is near the Memphis exit. While continuing to travel north, both vehicles were believed to be slowing down and accelerating while making gestures and motions at each other.

Both vehicles came to a stop on the northbound ramp at Exit 19 near Henryville. The driver and passenger of the Chrysler, and the driver of the Ford, exited their vehicles. During the disturbance, the driver of the Ford fired shots from a handgun at the driver of the Chrysler. The driver of the Chrysler (identified as an adult male) left the scene and traveled to a Circle K gas station in Henryville. The driver of the Ford was on Indiana State Police 011 during the entire confrontation and remained on the scene when troopers arrived.

The driver of the Ford was detained and will be interviewed by investigators. The driver of the Chrysler was taken by emergency medical services to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for treatment of gunshot wound injuries. His condition is unknown.