Man injured after shooting at Fort Wayne Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was injured after a shooting at a Fort Wayne mall Saturday, police say.

At 3:22 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a possible active shoot at Glenbrook Mall. 911 dispatchers told police that witnesses heard three or four shots inside the mall near H&M and Grade A Tattoo.

Callers told dispatchers that at least one person was shot during the incident.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet to the wound and used first aid until medical services arrived. Officers searched the mall for any possible suspects and other victims. During the search, officers learned that the suspect had fled from the mall immediately after the shooting occurred.

Police believe this was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other, and that it was not a random act. The suspect in the incident contacted dispatchers after the incident. He requested to turn himself in and speak with detectives.

At the time of this article, the suspect has yet to come forward and make contact with police.

Glenbrook Mall officials closed the mall for the remainder of Saturday and will re-open the mall at normal business hours Sunday.