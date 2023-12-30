Man injured in Fort Wayne police shooting following five-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot by Fort Wayne police early Saturday morning following a nearly five-hour standoff at a roundabout on the north central side of the city.

The man’s name has not been shared yet, and the officers who fired their weapons were placed on a five-day administrative leave.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were patrolling near Calhoun and 4th streets around 12:09 a.m. Saturday when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. The officers tried to speak with the man driving but the car sped off, initiating a chase.

The man drove toward the Wells Street roundabout along the St. Mary’s River when he stopped. Police say it was at that time they saw the man had a gun.

Officers closed down the roundabout and tried to speak with him, but he refused to get out of the vehicle. Police then called emergency services and a crisis response team to the scene.

When negotiators arrived, they were able to communicate with the man. Police say the negotiators spent several hours trying to get him to get out of his vehicle unarmed.

Around 4:40 a.m., the man finally exited the vehicle with his firearm. Police then fired shots toward the man, striking him. They did not say how many officers fired their weapons.

The man was given medical treatment by police and medics on the scene until he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police didn’t provide an update on the man’s condition.

The department says the Wells Street roundabout was closed following the shooting for an investigation.