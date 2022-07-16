Indiana News

Man inside residence shot in head from drive-by

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Saturday morning from a single gunshot wound that was fired into a residence through a window from a drive-by shooting, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

At 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Kokomo police responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street to find a man with a gunshot wound to his head, police say.

The man was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, and then was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, according to Kokomo police.

At the time of the news release, Kokomo Police say the man is in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.