Man killed in Fort Wayne overnight shooting

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man died from his injuries following an overnight shooting Thursday in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Warsaw Street around midnight after hearing gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details regarding a potential suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201.