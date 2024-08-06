Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died from his injuries on Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office was notified of a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of North Wells Street.

The man was identified as Robert James Burnett IV, 20, of Fort Wayne.

Burnett’s cause of death was attributed to blunt force trauma resulting from the crash, the coroner determined.

Burnett is the 22nd traffic fatality for Allen County in 2024.

The incident remains under investigation.