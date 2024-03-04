Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died and a woman was injured in a double shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side late Sunday night, police say.

The name and age of the man hasn’t been released yet. The woman injured in the shooting was last said to be in stable condition.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Roberta Drive around 9:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about hearing shots fired in the area.

That block is in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city, near a park and an elementary school.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Police provided medical aid to the two people until emergency services arrived, but unfortunately, the man died at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they are still gathering information on the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.