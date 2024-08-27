Man sentenced to 125 years for murder of 13-year-old boy

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A gang member convicted for the 2023 murder of a 13-year-old boy in Gary has been sentenced to over a century in prison.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Gary Police Department announced that Kriston Barbee Jr. had been convicted of the murder of Orie Dodson and sentenced to 125 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Barbee was one of three suspects on trial for the murder of Dodson, who was found fatally shot on a sidewalk outside a church in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street in Gary on Feb. 15, 2023.

The Lake County coroner ruled the case as a homicide.

His mother has told Chicago area media outlets that Orie was murdered after he left home following a dispute on social media. She says Orie was chased, and that was broadcasted on Facebook Live.

The Lake County prosecutor said in a news release last year that the two boys charged with murder, Dahvee Tupac Brunson and Barbee, “gunned down Orie Dodson on behalf of the 49th Avenue Boys Gang.”

A third suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Porter, was charged in February for murder in connection with Dodson’s death.

The two, Brunson and Porter, are awaiting their trial, according to police.