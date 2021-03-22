Man shot by armed homeowner while fleeing police in NW Indiana

GRANGER, Ind. (WISH) — A man shot Sunday by an armed homeowner during a police chase in northwest Indiana is in the hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

At approximately 11:58 a.m. Sunday, an officer from the Goshen Police Department attempted to stop 27-year-old Allen Hunter Stamps, who fled in his vehicle, according to a police report. Stamps was being pursued on active warrants out of Elkhart County. Stamps eventually abandoned his vehicle, fleeing on foot.

Police chased him toward a home in Granger, Indiana, and heard a gunshot that was determined to come from an armed homeowner. Stamps suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

On Monday, no charges had been filed in connection with the investigation, per the report.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the St. Joseph CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP(7867).