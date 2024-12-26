44°
Man shot and killed on Wells Street near downtown Fort Wayne

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Wednesday night in a shooting in area with businesses north of downtown Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of West Fourth and Wells streets. A short time later, they were called a block north, to the 1600 block of Wells Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds.

Medics say the man died where he was found.

The area in June 2023 included a day care center, an auto dealership, a phone store, the former Fort Wayne Navy Club, the Fort Wayne Metaphysical Chapel, a Salvadoran restaurant, and some houses, according to Google Maps.

Just over an hour after police arrived, additional authorities remained at the scene. No details were publicly shared on whether the area is safe, a possible suspect, or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the department at 260-427-1201, or contact the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or through its P3 app.

